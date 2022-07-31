Home States Andhra Pradesh

Confirm before making search plea: Coast Guard

A massive search was launched by the Coast Guard and after two days, it came to light that the woman had actually gone with her friend without informing her husband.

Indian Coast Guard ship. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after the dramatic episode of a woman, who was suspected to have been washed away in the sea at RK Beach and later found to be safe, the Coast Guard has asked the Visakhapatnam district administration to provide “positive confirmation” before seeking its services for any search operation.

It may be recalled that a complaint was lodged by one Srinivasa Rao, stating that his wife Sai Priya might have washed away in the sea.  A massive search was launched by the Coast Guard and after two days, it came to light that the woman had actually gone with her friend without informing her husband.

Following this, Coast Guard Deputy Commandant (District operations and Plans Officer) DPVA Trinadh has shot off a letter to the Visakhapatnam police, collector and Greater Visakhapatnam, requesting stringent action against the offenders in the incident.

“On July 25, one ICG ship in the area was diverted to undertake a search operation close to the coast near RK Beach. On July 26, another ICG ship along with one a helicopter was deployed for the search operation of a missing person. The operation continued till July 27 with three ICG ships and one helicopter,’’ the deputy commandant said. He said the deployment of ICG assets encompass huge financial implications and wastage of pernicious man hours and asked for stringent action against the accused.

