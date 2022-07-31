Polavaram full reservoir level 45.7 m, clarifies AP Water Resources Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has reiterated that if there is anyone to be blamed for the delay in the Polavaram Project construction, it should be former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the minister said the grave sin of Naidu was that he constructed the diaphragm wall without completing cofferdams, which resulted in the diaphragm wall getting damaged during the 2020-21 floods. He asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy government will complete the national project with help of the Centre.

Hitting back at Naidu for his remarks against the government over the Polavaram project, Ambati reiterated his three questions — What happened to Naidu’s announcement of completing the Polavaram project by 2018? Was anywhere a diaphragm wall was constructed before completing cofferdams? Why has the TDP government taken up the Polavaram, which is a national project, if not for kickbacks? Ambati also found fault with Opposition allegation that the Polavaram project was being limited to 41.15 metres instead of 45.72 metres.

“Any project is constructed in a phased manner. Polavaram project is no exception. It is being constructed in a phased manner. The first phase will be 41.15 metres, which is called Minimum Draw Down Level (MDDL) and at that level, water will be provided through left and right canals. In subsequent phases, the project’s Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 45.72 metres will be achieved,” the minister explained.

Asked about the R & R package, he said till the 41.15-metre contour, 21,000 houses have to be evacuated and already 10,000 have been evacuated and provided rehabilitation. The remaining will also be compensated and rehabilitated in the next 4-5 months.

“From 41.5 metres to 45.72 metres, 85,000 houses needed to be evacuated. It will cost over `20,000 crore for R&R and land acquisition package,” he said. When pointed out that notification issued for R&R has lapsed after three-years, the minister said if that was the case, a fresh notification will be issued. He refused to elaborate stating he has no data in hand.

Ambati was very vocal in criticising Naidu, whom he described as the “absent Leader of Opposition”. He said when the TDP chief was asked to quit the NDA to bring pressure on the Centre for special status, the latter did not oblige. In the end he betrayed the BJP-led front by joining hands with the Congress. Naidu is the most opportunistic politician in the country,” he alleged.

