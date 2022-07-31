Tagging his way from poverty to success

S Nagaraja Rao By

KADAPA: Katla Rammohan, who hails from a Kadapa village, has proved his mettle and resilience at the age of 19. He fought extreme poverty to emerge as a distinguished kho kho athlete, and is now all set to represent Chennai Quick Guns at the maiden season of the Ultimate Kho Kho league. Hailing from a family of farm workers from Rajulupalli in Chintakomma Dinne mandal, Rammohan was picked by the Chennai team for Rs 2 lakh at the open player’s auction held on July 14 and 15 at Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Rammohan’s parents had been working as farmhands and were barely able to make ends meet.

Rammohan himself had to walk six kilometres every day to Sri Venkateswara Aided High School in Bayanapalli, the only school near his village, where he completed his matriculation. Despite his parents asking him to focus more on education, Rammohan convinced them that he has a bright future in kho kho, a traditional sport that dates back to ancient India, and continued to pursue his dream with strong determination.

His dreams are not just limited to playing at state- and national-level events. He has finally secured a job with the Indian Railways under the sports quota. Rammohan learnt the ropes of the sport, considered the second-most popular tag game in India after kabaddi, from his coach M Pawan Kumar. He participated in an event organised by School Games Federation of India while in Class 8, and went on to achieve success in junior- and senior-level Khelo India events.

Currently undergoing training at SRR Kho Kho Academy, he is determined to complete B.Com from a college in Inakollu. The league is promoted by Dabur Group Chairman Amit Burman in collaboration with Kho Kho Federation of India.

Sharing his happiness over Rammohan’s selection, coach Kumar said: “Rammohan’s parents were against his wish to play kho kho. He walked for six kilometres to go to school. Despite the hardships, he practiced the game with grit and determination, and is now successfully making rapid strides.” Rammohan attributed his success to his coach Kumar who helped him overcome the financial burden. He has won a gold in under-17 level at the 63rd SGF Nationals held in 2017, and silver and bronze at the first and second Khelo India events in 2018 and 2019.

HARDWORK WINS HIM MEDALS AT KHELO INDIA

