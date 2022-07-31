Total prohibition not mentioned in manifesto: AP IT Minister

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnadh has said the State government has already implemented the promise made in the YSRC manifesto with regard to liquor prohibition. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said they only promised to regulate consumption of liquor among people. There was no mention of total prohibition, he claimed.

“As promised in the manifesto, the government brought down the number of liquor shops. Besides, the YSRC government closed 45,000 belt shops. Prices of liquor were increased so as to discourage people from consuming liquor due to premium prices,” the minister said, adding that there has been a considerable drop in consumption of liquor in the State. Nearly 1,500 liquor shops were reduced. There were 4,500 shops earlier and now there are only 2,900, he pointed out.

Flood relief

He said the State government was ensuring relief to everyone in the flood-affected areas and gave Rs 2,000 to each flood victim as immediate relief. During the Hudhud cyclone, none got such a benefit, he claimed. The minister said enumeration of flood damage was underway and compensation will be paid to the flood-victims in a month or two.The minister said the compensation amount for huts damaged in the flood has been increased to Rs 10,000.

