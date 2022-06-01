9 more held for arson, internet restored

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The number of arrests made for violence in Amalapuram rose to 71 with the fresh addition of nine more persons. Meanwhile, internet was restored in four out of 16 mandals in Konaseema on Tuesday days after violence rocked the district over the proposal to rename it after Dr BR Ambedkar.

One of the nine arrested was identified as Ketha Ramesh, who was accused of sending SMSes claiming that a person died in police custody. Refuting the allegation, Eluru Range DIG Pala Raju and Konaseema SP KSSV Subba Reddy said Ramesh tried to create disturbances by making false claims. Ramesh had used the SMS service since internet remained blocked in the region until Tuesday. The four mandals where internet was restored, are I Polavaram, Atreyapuram, Malikipuram and Sakhinetipalli.