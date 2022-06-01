STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority to sell Amaravati plots online on June 6

Published: 01st June 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:06 AM  

Published: 01st June 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Cherukuri Sreedhar, Commissioner of the Capital Region Development Authority

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will sell plots at Amaravati Township (LOT 1- 28 and LOT-25 ) under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Corporation limits online between 10 am and 6 pm on June 6, said CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav. 

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Vivek Yadav said that the township is located adjacent to the National Highway 16(5).  The plots are near the Mangalagiri Railway station. The government has decided Rs 17,800 for a sq yard.

For further details, interested persons can verify www.konugolu.ap.gov.in and APCRDA website (www.crda.ap.gov.in). Bank loan facility is available for the interested persons in Union Bank and ICICI Bank. For technical assistance,  08645 - 246370/71/72/73/74 and 0866-2527124.

