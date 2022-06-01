Andhra Pradesh CID book Koganti Srinivas, 12 others booked for false propaganda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mangalagiri, has registered a case against Koganti Srinivas and 12 others under 66-C of IT Act, 505 (2), 464, 465, 466, 469, 471,474 and 500 of IPC for carrying out false propaganda on social media platforms against various government schemes. They have been directed to appear for the case hearing on Wednesday.

The CID social media cell on Monday found posts that could cause panic among public pertaining to welfare schemes. The posted fake press note wrongfully used the official emblem of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which also contained the emblem of the Government of India and was titled 'Government of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati'.

The fake post, which was originally in Telugu, when translated into English, reads "Jagananna Amma Vodi and Vahana Mitra welfare schemes for the year 2022 have been cancelled due to financial constraints of AP. Amma Vodi and Vahana Mitra shall not apply to any of the eligible beneficiaries for 2022. It is issued by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Information Technology and Broadcasting".

The fake press note containing false information would mislead the public regarding the government schemes, which would have a direct impact on the daily lives of beneficiaries, besides defaming the State government.

Based on the information, an inquiry was launched and the circulators of fake news were identified. An FIR No 4/22 of Cyber Crime Police Station, CID, Mangalagiri, dated 30.05.2022 has been registered.