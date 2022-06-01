STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CID book Koganti Srinivas, 12 others booked for false propaganda

The CID social media cell on Monday found posts that could cause panic among public pertaining to welfare schemes.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mangalagiri, has registered a case against Koganti Srinivas and 12 others under 66-C of IT Act, 505 (2), 464, 465, 466, 469, 471,474 and 500 of IPC for carrying out false propaganda on social media platforms against various government schemes. They have been directed to appear for the case hearing on Wednesday.

The CID social media cell on Monday found posts that could cause panic among public pertaining to welfare schemes. The posted fake press note wrongfully used the official emblem of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which also contained the emblem of the Government of India and was titled 'Government of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati'. 

The fake post, which was originally in Telugu, when translated into English, reads "Jagananna Amma Vodi and Vahana Mitra welfare schemes for the year 2022 have been cancelled due to financial constraints of AP. Amma Vodi and Vahana Mitra shall not apply to any of the eligible beneficiaries for 2022. It is issued by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Information Technology and Broadcasting".

The fake press note containing false information would mislead the public regarding the government schemes, which would have a direct impact on the daily lives of beneficiaries, besides defaming the State government.

Based on the information, an inquiry was launched and the circulators of fake news were identified. An FIR No 4/22 of Cyber Crime Police Station, CID, Mangalagiri, dated 30.05.2022 has been registered. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CID Koganti Srinivas Andhra fake schemes
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp