STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heatwaves predicted in 63 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday

As per the data provided by the AP State Disaster Management Authority, severe heatwave was reported in one mandal of Kakinada district and six mandals of the same district reported heatwave. 

Published: 01st June 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

temperature, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One mandal in the State reported severe heatwave condition, while 17 mandals reported heatwave on Tuesday. As per the data provided by the AP State Disaster Management Authority, severe heatwave was reported in one mandal of Kakinada district and six mandals of the same district reported heatwave.

Five mandals in East Godavari, two each in Anakapalle and NTR and one each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Konaseema districts reported heatwave conditions. Discomfort index indicated that 352 mandals out of 670 have experienced hot conditions. On Wednesday, severe heatwave is predicted in one mandal and heatwave conditions in 62 mandals.  

The IMD has warned of hunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp