Heatwaves predicted in 63 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One mandal in the State reported severe heatwave condition, while 17 mandals reported heatwave on Tuesday. As per the data provided by the AP State Disaster Management Authority, severe heatwave was reported in one mandal of Kakinada district and six mandals of the same district reported heatwave.

Five mandals in East Godavari, two each in Anakapalle and NTR and one each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Konaseema districts reported heatwave conditions. Discomfort index indicated that 352 mandals out of 670 have experienced hot conditions. On Wednesday, severe heatwave is predicted in one mandal and heatwave conditions in 62 mandals.

The IMD has warned of hunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema.