Jump seen in air traffic in Andhra Pradesh airports post COVID pandemic

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There has been a sharp increase in the number of passengers and movement of aircraft from the airports in the State in the 2021-22 financial year, compared to that in 2020- 21. Among the four airports, Tirupati airport registered 77 per cent growth in passenger traffic and 44 per cent growth in aircraft movement.

Vizag registered 40 percent growth in passenger footfall, Vijayawada registered 23 per cent growth in passenger traffic and 22 per cent growth in movement of aircraft and Rajahmundry 35 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

In cargo movement, Tirupati and Rajahmundry registered 100 per cent growth. Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada registered 13 per cent and 12 per cent growth , respectively. Total footfalls in Visakhapatnam in 2021-22 were 16,10,483 against 11,13,516 in 2020-21 and in Vijayawada it was 6,25,131 in 2021-22 against 5,07,215 in 2020-21.

Whereas in Tirupati, total footfalls in 2021-22 were 6,23,341 and 3,52,375 in 2020-21 and in Rajahmundry 2,75,601 in 2021-22 against 2,04,365 in 2020-21. Total flight movements in 2021-22 in Vizag were 14,852 against 10,671 in 2020- 21. In Vijayawada, 9,528 flight movements were reported in 2021-22 against 7,423 in 2020-21.

In Tirupati, the number of flights operated in 2021-22 was 8,158 (4,612 in 2020-21) and in Rajahmundry it was 7,019 in 2021-22 (5,682 in 2020-21). Total cargo handled in 2021-22 - 4,326 tonnes in Vizag, 2,264 tonnes in Vijayawada, nine tonnes in Rajahmundry and 83 tonnes in Tirupati.