Single-use plastic banned in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur from July 1

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A complete ban on single-use plastic will be imposed in the city starting July 1, Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu announced during a press meet held at GMC Council Hall in the city on Tuesday.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) took the decision considering the harm that plastic causes to the environment and human beings, the Mayor said and added that an action plan has been drafted accordingly.

Stating that an awareness campaign would be organised on June 7, Manohar Naidu explained that various programmes will be conducted for 25 days to educate people on the adverse effects of using plastic. Public representatives, NGOs, GMC officials, staff, ward volunteers will also be part of the campaign, he added.

GMC commissioner Keerthi Chekuri asserted that the plastic ban will not remain a mere regulation, but it will implemented very strictly in the city. She said banners with thickness less than 100 microns will also be banned.