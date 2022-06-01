Techie murdered wife, discarded body in pond four months ago

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A software engineer was arrested for the brutal murder of his wife that took place nearly four months ago. The accused, with the help of his parents and a friend, wrapped his wife’s body in a bedsheet and discarded it in a water body near Karakambadi, police said, adding that the body was recovered on Tuesday after the arrest of the accused.

The police arrested the prime accused K Venugopal (34), his parents Pandurangachari (60) and Rani (52). His friend Santosh, who aided in the murder, is absconding.Disclosing the case details to mediapersons, Tirupati East DSP Murali Krishna said Padma from Korlagunta was married to Venugopal in 2019. “Ever since their wedding, Venugopal used to abuse Padma physically and mentally demanding more dowry. Venugopal had also filed a divorce petition in a court citing domestic reasons,” the DSP added.Padma, who didn’t want to leave her husband, did not attend any court hearing concerning the divorce petition.

“On January 4, the couple was supposed to appear before the court with regard to the divorce petition. Padma, however, skipped. This provoked Venugopal who then planned to eliminate Padma,” the DSP said.

“On January 5, Venugopal reached his in-laws’ house and, after convincing them, he took Padma with him to his home in Satyanarayanapuram. There, Venugopal, with the help of his parents and friend, killed her by assaulting her with a stick. They wrapped the body in a bedsheet and shifted it along with her belongings and threw it in Venkata Puram tank,” the DSP said.On May 18, the couple was supposed to appear for another court hearing.

Later, Padma’s parents lodged a complaint with the East police over the disappearance of their daughter and the police registered a missing case. Meanwhile, the East police arrested the trio on Tuesday morning and, during their interrogation, they confessed to killing Padma on January 5 and throwing her body in the water body.

The police booked the accused under sections 498(A), 302, 201, 304(B), 120 (B) r/w 34 of the IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The police added that Venugopal was previously booked for harassing a woman and an attempt to murder case was registered against him at Chandanagar police station in Hyderabad.