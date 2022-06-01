STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why is NGT entertaining lawmakers' letters on Rushikonda Hill works: Supreme Court

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday wondered why the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is entertaining letters from lawmakers. A vacation bench of Justices BR Gavai and Hima Kohli raised the question while hearing a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government, challenging an NGT stay on the ongoing construction work on Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam.

The NGT had, on May 12, ordered an interim stay on the construction works. The order was based on a petition filed by rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who alleged that the project was being executed in violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms.

Questioning the NGT order, the SC bench observed, “What is this? The NGT is also entertaining letters from MPs. We thought that this jurisdiction was available for have-nots and persons who can’t approach courts. Ordinary citizens and not legislators.” 

Representing the State government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed the project an important public interest project for tourism. Over 300 people have been employed and Rs 180 crore has been invested, he said.

Singhvi informed the court that the Tribunal had constituted a committee and the panel, ex parte, looked into the issue, and said the project had not caused any environmental degradation or violated any norms. Yet, a new panel was formed to see if CRZ permits were intact, he said. 

The bench asked Singhvi if he had a copy of the judgement stating that NGT is a tribunal subordinate to the high court under Article 227 of the Indian Constitution. Singhvi sought time to find out the same. The matter has been posted for hearing on Wednesday.

