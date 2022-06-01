World Economic Forum chief hails Andhra Pradesh CM's dialogue to step up collective actions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for participating in the WEF annual summit at Davos. Borge said the contribution of the Chief Minister to the strategic dialogue in Davos was vital in rallying the international community to step up collective actions on issues such as climate change, peace and safeguarding the economic recovery.

"Thank you for representing Andhra Pradesh with a strong voice in the annual meeting. I hope that your first experience in Davos has been fruitful. Participants greatly valued your contribution during the annual meeting. The WEF looks forward to your continued cooperation as Andhra Pradesh integrates with the Global Network of Advanced Manufacturing Hubs and the Forum's Moving India initiative to accelerate the transition to green mobility. On behalf of the entire Forum community, thank you again for your crucial support and engagement," the WEF President mentioned in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister.

The WEF annual meeting 2022 was held with the theme 'History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies'. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led a delegation to Davos, interacted with captains of industries and clinched deals in key sectors.

The State has signed MoUs with big ticket companies, besides discussing investment opportunities in various sectors. Adani, Greenko and Aurobindo have signed MoUs with the State for an investment of Rs 1.25 lakh crore related to green energy.