STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

World Economic Forum chief hails Andhra Pradesh CM's dialogue to step up collective actions

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led a delegation to Davos, interacted with captains of industries and clinched deals in key sectors.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (File Photo)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for participating in the WEF annual summit at Davos. Borge said the contribution of the Chief Minister to the strategic dialogue in Davos was vital in rallying the international community to step up collective actions on issues such as climate change, peace and safeguarding the economic recovery.

"Thank you for representing Andhra Pradesh with a strong voice in the annual meeting. I hope that your first experience in Davos has been fruitful. Participants greatly valued your contribution during the annual meeting. The WEF looks forward to your continued cooperation as Andhra Pradesh integrates with the Global Network of Advanced Manufacturing Hubs and the Forum's Moving India initiative to accelerate the transition to green mobility. On behalf of the entire Forum community, thank you again for your crucial support and engagement," the WEF President mentioned in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister.

The WEF annual meeting 2022 was held with the theme 'History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies'. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led a delegation to Davos, interacted with captains of industries and clinched deals in key sectors.

The State has signed MoUs with big ticket companies, besides discussing investment opportunities in various sectors. Adani, Greenko and Aurobindo have signed MoUs with the State for an investment of Rs 1.25 lakh crore related to green energy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Economic Forum Borge Brende WEF annual summit YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp