Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs Collectors to resolve Spandana grievances

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the District Collectors to hold the Spandana programme every week and attend it without fail instead of deputing some other official to hold it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said people will rate the Collector’s performance in Spandana.

"The Collectors should lay more emphasis on resolving public grievances," he said and wanted the grievance redressal to be conducted everyday at all village secretariats between 3 and 5 pm.

He held a video conference on Spandana and issued directives to the Collectors and SPs of 26 districts and reviewed housing for the poor, RBKs, YSR Health Clinics, digital libraries, roads and highways and Kharif preparedness among others.

He suggested conducting field enquiries with petitioners whether their issues were addressed or not. He stated that every MLA should visit 10 secretariats a month as part of the door-to-door campaign and interact with households regarding the government initiatives and schemes.

Asserting that it is a government programme, he directed the Collectors to focus on resolving the issues that come to the notice of MLAs. He stated that significant progress has been made in all areas, including education, health, women and child welfare, municipal administration and housing, where the government had disbursed Rs 1.41 lakh crore through DBT in the last three years benefiting lakhs of people.

He said the State has made a special mark at the national level, where officials across the country are looking at Andhra Pradesh’s SDG indicators. Jagan directed the Collectors to focus on the NREGS to ensure that workers are getting paid a minimum wage of Rs 240 per day.

In this regard, he told them to conduct periodic inspections and also asked them to chalk out an alternative plan keeping the monsoon season in view. Further, he instructed the officials to focus on completing the construction of Village Secretariats, RBKs, YSR Village Clinics, BMCs, AMCs without any delay.

Reviewing housing, he stated that the government had set a target of building 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase and instructed the authorities to focus on construction of the houses along with works related to development of basic amenities.

A sum of Rs 700 crore will be made available in a week to complete the pending works and expedite construction of houses. Steps should be taken to speed up the construction of 1.79 lakh houses, he asserted, adding that at least 75,000 houses should be completed every month.

Further, Jagan asked the authorities to look into issue of undelivered houses due to pending court cases and told them to chart out an alternative plan to provide houses to the poor.

The officials informed him that out of 2,11,176 newly identified beneficiaries for distribution of house sites, 1,12,262 have been allotted land. Regarding Jagananna Bhu- Hakku and Bhu-Raksha scheme, he stated that the comprehensive land survey is being conducted after 100 years and directed the authorities to complete the survey as per the deadline.

With regard to irrigation, he stated that like never before water to Godavari delta for Kharif season was released on June 1 and by June 10, water will be released to remaining ayacut under various irrigation projects in the State.