Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani inaugurates VIT-AP Innovation & Incubation Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-Andhra Pradesh University celebrated its fifth University Day on a colourful note on Wednesday. Health Minister Vidadala Rajani inaugurated the Innovation and Incubation Centre and Centres of Excellence.

Addressing the gathering, she said that VIT stands for its quality teaching and innovative ideas. "In spite of the COVID pandemic, unhindered education was imparted to the extent that the second graduating batch has secured a total of 1,321 placements offers," she said.

Venkataramanan Venugopal, director, electrical design software, Schneider Electric, said that continuous learning and regularly updating skills are essential to lead the competition.Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor told that VIT-AP has provided world-class infrastructure for 7,888 students from across the country and nine foreign countries.