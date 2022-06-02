STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani inaugurates VIT-AP Innovation & Incubation Centre

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani inaugurated the Innovation and Incubation Centre and Centres of Excellence.

Published: 02nd June 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-Andhra Pradesh University celebrated its fifth University Day on a colourful note on Wednesday. Health Minister Vidadala Rajani inaugurated the Innovation and Incubation Centre and Centres of Excellence.

Addressing the gathering, she said that VIT stands for its quality teaching and innovative ideas. "In spite of the COVID pandemic, unhindered education was imparted to the extent that the second graduating batch has secured a total of 1,321 placements offers," she said.

Venkataramanan Venugopal, director, electrical design software, Schneider Electric, said that continuous learning and regularly updating skills are essential to lead the competition.Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor told that VIT-AP has provided world-class infrastructure for 7,888 students from across the country and nine foreign countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp