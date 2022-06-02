Andhra Pradesh: With no road, pregnant woman from tribal hamlet carried in doli for 9 km

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 31-year-old pregnant woman had to be carried in a doli (makeshift stretchers) for nearly 9 km in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday. The incident took place in the tribal hamlet of Jajulabandha in Mulapeta GP under Koyyuru mandal. The tribal woman gave birth to a baby girl in King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday morning.

According to the source, Pangi Santhi (31) of Jajula Bandha village developed labour pains on Tuesday afternoon. Her husband Ramarao shifted her in a doli with the help of his family members to the nearest motorable road at Arla junction in Rolugunta Mandal.

They started walking at 3 PM and reached Arla junction by 6.30 pm. From there, they caught a 108 ambulance and reached Narsipatnam government hospital. However, the doctors referred her to Visakhapatnam King George Hospital where Santhi gave birth to a baby girl. Both the mother and baby are safe.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pangi Ramarao said, "Due to lack of road facility, we carried her in a doli for at least 9 KM. There is no road connectivity to our village. Though we have built a gravel road in 2020, it was washed away in the recent rains. We have raised the issue with officials and political leaders several times, but in vain."

Tribal leader K Govindarao said, "The tribal students of Jajula Bandha walk at least 3 km for primary education. They have to travel at least 20 KM to reach the primary health centre (PHC) at Downuru and 30 KM to get their ration. We got power supply a few months ago after a 5-yearlong agitation."