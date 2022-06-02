STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godavari water released for Kharif

The State government released Godavari water to the eastern, central and western deltas from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage here on Wednesday for Kharif crop.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government released Godavari water to the eastern, central and western deltas from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage here on Wednesday for Kharif crop. Speaking to the media after releasing water, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said the water available in Dowleswaram Barrage is enough to meet the irrigation needs of East Godavari, Kakinada, West Godavari, Konaseema and Eluru districts for Kharif. Water for Kharif was released on June 1 itself against the normal schedule of June 15.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to release water for Kharif ahead of schedule for the benefit of farmers. He appealed to farmers to start Kharif operations to reap a good harvest. There is enough water in Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and other reservoirs in the State for Kharif needs, he said. The State government is committed to completing the Polavaram Irrigation Project at the earliest, the Water Resources Minister averred. The government has sent proposals to the World Bank seeking aid to develop Dowleswaram Barrage at a cost of Rs 66 crore. A sum of Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for the barrage road works. The government has also released Rs 38 crore for repair works of Godavari canals, he added.

