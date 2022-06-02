Miffed Group-1 candidates call on Oppn Leader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of 2018 Group-I candidates, whose names were deleted from the interview list, met TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday and narrated their woes. They told Naidu that their names were unjustly removed from the final list of candidates. They alleged that irregularities in valuation led to deletion of names of 202 candidates from the list. The Group-I candidates told the TDP chief that there was a huge difference in results between digital and manual valuation .

They accused the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) officials of committing serious irregularities in valuation, which caused harm to their future. They sought Naidu’s help to undo the injustice done to them in the Group-I examinations. Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh accused YSRC leader Sameer Reddy of constructing a wall to close down busy street in Veldurthi of Kurnool district. “The YSRC leader and his followers attacked local residents who opposed it,” the TDP MLC said.