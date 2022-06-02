STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No room for groupism in YSR Congress during plenary: Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

He wanted the MLAs and Assembly constituency incharges to choose those working for strengthening the party in the committees.

YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress plenary will be held at a place between Guntur and Vijayawada on July 8 and 9. YSR Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy said party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to organise the plenary to mark the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on July 8.

Holding a teleconference with YSRC MLAs, MLCs, Assembly constituency in-charges, party district presidents and coordinators on Wednesday, Vijayasai said committees will be formed soon to make arrangements for the party plenary.

Jagan wanted coordinated efforts of all the party leaders to face the next elections, which will be in two years, he said and urged all the leaders to give up differences, if any, and work for strengthening the party. He made it clear that there is no room for groups within the YSRC and wanted everyone in the party to take note of it.

Those working with dedication will be included in the party committees in village, mandal, district and State level. He wanted the MLAs and Assembly constituency incharges to choose those working for strengthening the party in the committees and send the names to the party Central Office through district presidents by June 10.

The announcement of the new committees will be made at the YSRC plenary. The success of Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra by BC, SC, ST and minority community ministers reflects the faith of people in Jagan and the YSR Congress government, he said.

Congress suspends Kothapalli The Congress leadership has suspended senior leader Kothapalli Subbarayudu from the party for indulging in antiparty activities. The YSRC, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said it suspended Subbarayudu based on the recommendations of the party’s disciplinary committee.

Subbarayudu had recently remarked that he would contest from Narasapuram Assembly constituency, which is presently represented by M Prasada Raju of the same party. He said he would get votes on his own image and win the election. The party took his remarks seriously and initiated action against Subbarayudu.

A couple of months back too, Subbarayudu was in news for speaking against the party’s MLA. During a protest held in support of making Narasapuram as West Godavari district headquarters, he slapped himself with his footwear for working for the win of Prasada Raju in the 2019 elections.

