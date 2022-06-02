STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plastic ban enforced in Tirumala

The devasthanams has also warned the shopkeepers and hotel owners of cancelling their tarde licences if they are found to be violating the plastic ban.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday commenced the enforcement of a total plastic ban in the temple town a day after announcing it. As part of its campaign for preservation of greenery on the hill shrine, the TTD decided to go for a complete ban on the sale and usage of plastic items in Tirumala. As such, the security personnel at Alipiri post increased the inspections on vehicles and allowed them to Tirumala only after devotees discarded all plastic items they were carrying with them.

The TTD, which had previously imposed a partial ban on plastic, is encouraging shopkeepers to use only biodegradable products in Tirumala. While many devotees welcomed the move, those with infants expressed displeasure since they were not allowed to carry milk and water bottles of their children, to the hill shrine. The devasthanams has also warned the shopkeepers and hotel owners of cancelling their tarde licences if they are found to be violating the plastic ban.

