Seek fresh mandate if you are confident: Andhra Pradesh government advisor to TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that the next elections in Andhra Pradesh will be one-sided in favour of TDP, YSR Congress general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy challenged the former to resign along with his party MLAs and seek fresh mandate if he got the courage.

Saj jala on Wednesday slammed the TDP chief for making tall claims that Mahanadu was a success and the party would win any election. "Naidu says that the war (elections) will be one-sided and the TDP will emerge victorious. It is good to have such confidence. But they don’t even have the courage to fight the elections without any alliance," he said and challenged TDP to contest Atmakur by-election. "TDP MLAs, including Naidu representing Kuppam constituency, should resign and seek fresh election if they are confident of victory," he said.

Recalling that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a call for all those willing to join YSRC to come after tendering resignation, Sajjala said unlike the TDP, Jagan maintained values in politics. Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli, Sajjala flayed Naidu and TDP for claiming Mahanadu a big success.

He accused TDP of organising the twoday conclave only to propagate false information against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. TDP and a section of the media, unable to digest the growing popularity of Jagan, had started misleading people with false propaganda over Chief Minister's Davos trip, Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra and Gadapa Gadapaki Prabuthvam, he alleged.

Terming the politics of TDP cheap, Sajjala said Naidu and other TDP leaders indulged in verbal attacks against Jagan as they don't have anything constructive to criticise the YSRC government and also they didn't do any good to propagate during their regime.

Asserting that the YSRC government which fulfilled all most all poll promises made to the people, is confidently going to the people to explain what the government has done to them in the past three years, he said despite the fact that people are giving rousing reception to the YSRC leaders, the opposition parties resorted to make negative remarks.

Citing that the previous TDP regime did not spend more than Rs 20,000 crore after allocating Rs 50,000 crore under the BC sub-plan for five years, he said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has disbursed Rs 23,000 crore to SCs, Rs 7,000 crore to STs, Rs 66,000 crore to BCs and Rs 6,000 crore to minorities through Direct Benefit Transfer in the last three years.