TTD invites Andhra Pradesh CM, Governor to Amaravati Balaji temple fete

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan for the Maha Samprokshana fete of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Amaravati from June 5. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Wednesday invited Jagan Mohan Reddy to the fete. He was accompanied by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam.

Subba Reddy also extended an invitation to Governor Harichandan urging him to participate in the fete on June 9. The TTD chairman called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and presented the invitation for the five-day celebrations beginning June 5 and concluding with Maha Samprokshana on June 9.