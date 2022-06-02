STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD invites Andhra Pradesh CM, Governor to Amaravati Balaji temple fete

The TTD chairman called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and presented the invitation for the five-day celebrations beginning June 5 and concluding with Maha Samprokshana on June 9.

Published: 02nd June 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan for the Maha Samprokshana fete of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Amaravati from June 5. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Wednesday invited Jagan Mohan Reddy to the fete. He was accompanied by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam.

Subba Reddy also extended an invitation to Governor Harichandan urging him to participate in the fete on June 9. The TTD chairman called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and presented the invitation for the five-day celebrations beginning June 5 and concluding with Maha Samprokshana on June 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Maha Samprokshana fete Sri Venkateswara temple Biswa Bhusan Harichandan
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp