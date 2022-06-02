STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two centres for leather products soon: Andhra Pradesh minister Meruga Nagarjuna

Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna has said as part of the plan to develop the leather industry, two training centres will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 11.5 crore.

Published: 02nd June 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Leather bag

Leather bag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna has said as part of the plan to develop the leather industry, two training centres will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 11.5 crore.

Reviewing the activities of Leather Industries Development Corporation of AP (LIDCAP) with officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Nagarjuna said steps will be taken to develop leather parks at Vennelavalasa (Srikakulam), Addapuseela (Parvathipuram), Nuzvid (Eluru), G Konduru (NTR), Kalluru (Kurnool), Adigoppala (Palnadu), Yadavalli (Prakasam), Rachepalli (Anantapur) and Madakasira (Sri Satya Sai district).

Though the government had allotted lands for the leather parks, some of lands were taken back for public needs and the matter will be looked into, he said.

Stating that LIDCAP has 18 acres in G Konduru and 27 acres in Yadavalli, the minister announced that training centres related to the development of leather industry will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 5.75 crore each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meruga Nagarjuna Leather centres Andhra Pradesh leather
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp