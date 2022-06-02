Two centres for leather products soon: Andhra Pradesh minister Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna has said as part of the plan to develop the leather industry, two training centres will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 11.5 crore.

Reviewing the activities of Leather Industries Development Corporation of AP (LIDCAP) with officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Nagarjuna said steps will be taken to develop leather parks at Vennelavalasa (Srikakulam), Addapuseela (Parvathipuram), Nuzvid (Eluru), G Konduru (NTR), Kalluru (Kurnool), Adigoppala (Palnadu), Yadavalli (Prakasam), Rachepalli (Anantapur) and Madakasira (Sri Satya Sai district).

Though the government had allotted lands for the leather parks, some of lands were taken back for public needs and the matter will be looked into, he said.

Stating that LIDCAP has 18 acres in G Konduru and 27 acres in Yadavalli, the minister announced that training centres related to the development of leather industry will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 5.75 crore each.