2 women murdered in Guntur, Palnadu

According to her neighbours, some unidentified miscreants entered her house and tied her hands and legs and smothered her with a pillow.

Published: 03rd June 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two women were reportedly killed in two separate incidents in Guntur and Palnadu districts on Thursday.In Nadikudi village of Dachepalli mandal in Palnadu district, a man stabbed his wife to death. The deceased was identified at Nagamani, 35. Ramesh and Nagamani got married in 2010 and have two children. Ramesh suspected that Nagamani was having an extramarital affair.

The neighbours informed the police. The police took Ramesh into custody and launched an investigation.
In another incident, a woman was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her home in Lalapet in Guntur district. According to the police, the deceased was identified as N Padmavathi, 56. She lost her husband a few months ago and has been living alone at her house.

According to her neighbours, some unidentified miscreants entered her house and tied her hands and legs and smothered her with a pillow.At around 6 am when she didn’t come out, her neighbours went to check on her and found her dead. They informed police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to GGH for postmortem.

