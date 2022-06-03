264 Mandal Education Officer posts lying vacant for years in Andhra Pradesh

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Mandal Education Officer (MEO) of Pedaparupudi mandal also serves Pamidimukkala, Gudivada and Bapulapadu mandals as full additional charge (FAC). Likewise, the MEO of Komarada also serves Gumma Lakshmipuram and Veera Ghattam mandals. Several MEOs across the State have been monitoring schools in other mandals also.

Of the 676 MEO posts in the State, as many as 264 have been lying vacant for years. In the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MEO of Pulivendula has been working as incharge of neighbouring Vemula and Vempalli mandals.

The reorganisation of districts makes the job of MEOs with additional charge difficult as they have to monitor schools in two districts in some cases. Several MEOs need to verify the salary and other bills of different districts.

The vacant MEO and Deputy Education Officer (DyEO) posts -- 52 vacant posts -- may impact the proper implementation of educational schemes of the government such as Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi and Mid-Day Meal.

To overcome the judicial obstructions, the Department of School Education has prepared new ad hoc rules in the 2021-22 academic year to create MEO posts in every mandal to monitor Zilla Parishad schools. The new ad hoc rules also state that promotion of teachers should be on the basis of the service rules.

However, those proposals have not been implemented by the State government.The teachers' unions have been demanding that the government fill the vacant MEO as well as DyEO posts.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SC, ST Teachers Union State president Samala Simhachalam said all the vacant Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDOs) and Joint Collector posts were filled after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power.

He urged the Chief Minister to take steps to fill the vacant MEO posts in the Education Department, which he said would help the government implement schemes in the schools effectively.

Andhra Pradesh Upadhyaya Sangham State president Ch Sravan Kumar said the MEO and DyEO posts have been vacant since 2010. He demanded that the government fill the vacant MEO and DyEO posts with eligible headmasters.

He also said the workload of MEOs has increased after the reorganisation of the districts. Hence, vacant MEO posts should be filled on priority basis, he said.