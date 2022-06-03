Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi, discuss various issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a number of issues in New Delhi on Thursday.

Requesting PM Modi to approve the revised cost estimates for the Polavaram project, he appealed to the PM to provide the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to the displaced families through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for transparency.

Besides that, Jagan raised several issues concerning the State, including compensation of revenue deficit, NREGS and sanction of additional medical colleges. Referring to the Polavaram project, the CM urged Modi to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore as the Technical Advisory Committee has already approved the same.

"Requesting the PM to consider the drinking water component of the Polavaram project as an integral part of its structure and follow the same approach as other national projects," Jagan urged the PM to clear the total bills fortnightly and not component- wise.

The State government has not been paid Rs 905.51 crore that it had spent on the project, Jagan told the Prime Minister. He suggested that funds for the project be paid in advance at the beginning of the financial year so that construction can proceed smoothly.

Jagan also urged Modi to release Rs 32,625 crore funds for various pending bills under the 10th Pay Revision Commission, including financial package for rebuilding DISCOMs, senior citizen pensions and loan waiver for farmers.

The chief minister also requested the PM to direct the authorities concerned to clear Rs 6,627.86 crore dues receivable by AP Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from Telangana.

Stating that the previous government had gone on a borrowing spree from 2016-17 to 2018-19 and as a result of which a cut is being imposed on the current borrowings, the CM said the debt ceiling had been slashed by Rs 17,923 crore in the last three years.

Asserting that they were just loans taken to manage the COVID crisis, Jagan requested the Prime Minister to take a positive decision in this regard.

Informing the PM that a large number of needy and deserving persons are not covered under the National Food Security Act, Jagan sought Modi to eliminate inequalities in the selection of card holders. He also pointed out that there nearly 56 lakh families were left out under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojna, for whom the State government has been providing the rice subsidy.

Further, he requested the Prime Minister's nod for the establishment of 12 more medical colleges to cater to students in 26 districts of the State. Jagan also requested Modi to renew approvals for site clearances of the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram.

Speaking on the issue of setting up an Integrated Steel Plant in Kadapa district, he requested allocation of iron mines to AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) so that the plant can operate without any interruption in iron ore supply.

"The steel plant is essential for the livelihood of the people of Rayalaseema and for economic progress of the region," Jagan noted. Requesting the PM to approve allotment of beach sand minerals to APMDC as it could attract investments worth Rs 20,000 crore, Jagan said 14 of the 16 approvals are still pending.

Later, the chief minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Jagan is likely to call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.