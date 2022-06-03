Andhra Pradesh government to set up six Nagaravanams with Rs 18 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to set up 'Nagaravanams' in all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Six Nagaravanams will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 18.02 crore in 220.48 acres this year.

Holding a review meeting with the Forest Department officials in the Secretariat on Thursday, Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said there are 23 Nagaravanams and seven temple eco-parks in the State now.

Six Nagaravanams will be developed in Palamaner, Kurnool, Puttaparthi, Proddatur, Chittoor and Madanapalle. Stating that there are more than 120 ULBs in the State, he said the Forest Department was given a target to develop at least one Nagarvanam in each Urban Local Body.

The government has allocated Rs 14.94 crore in the budget for 2022-23 for developing Nagaravanams and funds to be released by the Centre will also be utilised for the purpose, he explained. There is a considerable increase in the tiger population in the State, Peddireddy said.