STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to set up six Nagaravanams with Rs 18 crore

Stating that there are more than 120 ULBs in the State, he said the Forest Department was given a target to develop at least one Nagarvanam in each Urban Local Body. 

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to set up 'Nagaravanams' in all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Six Nagaravanams will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 18.02 crore in 220.48 acres this year.

Holding a review meeting with the Forest Department officials in the Secretariat on Thursday, Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said there are 23 Nagaravanams and seven temple eco-parks in the State now.

Six Nagaravanams will be developed in Palamaner, Kurnool, Puttaparthi, Proddatur, Chittoor and Madanapalle. Stating that there are more than 120 ULBs in the State, he said the Forest Department was given a target to develop at least one Nagarvanam in each Urban Local Body. 

The government has allocated Rs 14.94 crore in the budget for 2022-23 for developing Nagaravanams and funds to be released by the Centre will also be utilised for the purpose, he explained. There is a considerable increase in the tiger population in the State, Peddireddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaravanams Andhra Pradesh Forest department Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp