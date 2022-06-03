Heatwave to continue for three days in Andhra Pradesh, mercury may go past 45 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Andhra Pradesh in a few days, mercury level in the State is increasing day by day. On Thursday, five mandals experienced severe heatwave conditions and 81 mandals had heatwave conditions. Two mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju and one each in Eluru, Kakinada and Konaseema districts reported severe heatwave conditions.

As many as 15 mandals in East Godavari reported heatwave conditions, 14 mandals in Eluru, seven mandals each in Kakinada, Krishna, six mandals each in Guntur, Konaseema and NTR, five mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, four mandals in Bapatla, three mandals in Palnadu, two mandals each in Anakapalle and YSR, one mandal each in Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam, Sri Satya Sai and Vizianagaram districts reported heatwave conditions.

As per the data provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), between 8:30 am and 5 pm on Thursday, Moguluru in Kanchikacherla mandal of NTR district reported the highest daytime temperature of 45.240 Celsius. Over a hundred places in the State reported more than 43.50 Celsius.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, Biccavolu in East Godavari district reported the highest daytime temperature of 44.3 0 Celsius. As many as 151 places reported daytime temperatures over 40 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Director BR Ambedkar warned of heatwave for another three days with the daytime temperature of above 450 Celsius.

On Friday, the daytime temperature is likely to touch 46-470 Celsius in isolated places of Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts.

In Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Prakasam, Potti Sriramulu Nellore and Tirupati, the day temperature is likely to be between 43 and 450 Celsius in a few places.Some places in Visakhapatnam, YSR, Chittoor, Annamayya, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Nandyal and Kurnool districts are likely to have the daytime temperature between 40 and 420 Celsius. The situation for the subsequent two days is likely to be similar.

IMD daily reports warn of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in North Coastal districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places in all regions of the State. In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. The highest rainfall of 2 cm was recorded in Pakala of Tirupati and Thambalapalle of Annamayya district, the Met dept said.

Stay indoors, drink water

People are advised to stay indoors during daytime as much as possible. To ensure they are hydrated, people are advised to consume ORS, lassi, lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water. Care should be taken in case of elderly people, pregnant women and new mothers