Supply water via gravity to Polavaram Right Main Canal: Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Thursday directed officials to take steps to supply water through gravity to the Polavaram Right Main Canal in view of the monsoon. At the same time, the engineering department should complete the approach channel works  at the earliest, he said.

Ambati held a review meeting with the Polavaram project engineers and the Water Resources department officials after inspecting the project works for three hours. He inspected the lift scheme from Polavaram for drinking water, OT(P) regulator, twin runners, dumping yard at Mullanka and Kadiyam sluice.

He was given a PowerPoint presentation on the progress of project works and the action plan to execute twin tunnels and other pending works. The officials were asked to coordinate with all stakeholders to expedite the project works.

"The State government is striving to complete Polavaram in a phased manner to provide irrigation water to agricultural land. Steps are also being taken to set up R&R colonies with adequate infrastructure for the project displaced families," the Minister said.

Polavaram MLA T Balaraju, EnC (Irrigation) C Narayana Reddy, Chief Engineer (Polavaram) Sudhakar Babu, Admin Control Chief Engineer Santhosh Kumar and other officials attended the meeting. 

