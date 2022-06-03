STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh elicits views on purpose of Andhra Pradesh CM's visit

The TDP MLC said the respondents should give their opinion on whether the CM was trying to take personal advantage in the coming  Presidential election.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:25 AM

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday initiated an opinion poll on Twitter to elicit public views on Delhi visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Lokesh asked the public to respond on what was the main purpose of Jagan’s current visit to national capital.

The TDP MLC said the respondents should give their opinion on whether the CM was trying to take personal advantage in the coming  Presidential election. Jagan might seek Centre's help for delaying action in his illegal assets cases in return for his party’s support to the BJP in the election, he said. 

Lokesh asked whether the CM would mortgage the 'AP Special Category Status' in return for more Central aid to the State. Already, the AP State was in a deep financial crisis because of the huge debt made by the YSRC government, Lokesh said. 

