Two killed, five injured in road accident in Palnadu dist 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed and five injured reportedly after a mini-truck was hit by a truck at Edlapadu in Palnadu district on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Eedara Ramanaiah (55) and Malyadri (45).According to police, 16 persons, who visited Tenali to attend a family function on Wednesday morning, were returning to their native village in Prakasam district in a mini-truck. When they reached near Edlapadu, a container truck hit them from behind. Two persons died on the spot, five others got injured. The driver of the container truck left the vehicle and fled the scene.Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.