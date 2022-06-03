STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigilance sleuths inspect fertiliser shops in Andhra Pradesh, file four cases against traders

According to Vigilance officials, 56 shops and godowns across the State were inspected and teams served 'stop-sale' notices to some seed and pesticide traders.

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to provide quality pesticides and agriculture inputs to the farmers for the upcoming Kharif season, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) sleuths resumed the special drive at pesticide and fertiliser shops across the state from Thursday.

The intensified raids are aimed at preventing sale of spurious agri-inputs and helping the farming community as chances are high for wholesale dealers and retail shopkeepers to sell spurious seeds and expired fertilisers. 

After the inspection, officials registered cases against a few traders on the charges of violations of Essential Commodities Act, 1955. According to Vigilance officials, 56 shops and godowns across the State were inspected and teams served 'stop-sale' notices to some seed and pesticide traders for selling expired seeds and not maintaining stock record.

"Four cases were registered against errant traders under section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act. A criminal case was registered for selling spurious seeds. The seized stocks have been handed over to the agriculture officers concerned for further course of action," said Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) DG Dr Shankha Brata Bagchi. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the DG said that the district RVEOs were instructed to focus on irregularities in the sale of essential commodities which have direct impact on the public and the sale of seeds and fertilisers. He urged the public to share information on spurious seeds.

