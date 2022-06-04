STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
648 smuggled tortoises rescued in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district

According to district forest officer Saibaba, the forest officials were tipped off about the smuggling and, thus, were conducting vehicle checks at the check-post in the Lakkavaram forest range.

Star tortoises found in a suitcase during a raid by DRI sleuths in a train at the Vijayawada Railway Station

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Forest officials in Chintur area of Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Thursday rescued 648 tortoises that were smuggled into Andhra Pradesh from Odisha, at Tulasipaka check-post, about 130 kms away from Rajamahendravaram. 

According to district forest officer Saibaba, the forest officials were tipped off about the smuggling and, thus, were conducting vehicle checks at the check-post in the Lakkavaram forest range.From a mini-van, the officials found 36 hidden gunny bags that were filled with tortoises, he added. The van driver was arrested and a court sent him to judicial remand. 

Saibaba said the police have launched a manhunt for the smugglers and others involved. Later, the tortoises were released in the APGenco reservoir in Sileru.  Forest range officer Srinivasareddy, forest officer Johnson, Arunakuma, Basavaiah, Kumari and guard Subbayya took part in the operation. 

