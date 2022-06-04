Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission chief D Gautam Sawang submits annual reports to Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman D Gautam Sawang, along with members of the commission, called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Friday and submitted the commission's annual reports for 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 to him.

Sawang briefed the Governor on recruitment of employees taken up by the Public Service Commission. The Governor made several suggestions to the APPSC Chairman.

He said that transparency should be maintained in the recruitment process and the APPSC should see that the recruitment of notified vacancies is done in a time-bound manner without any delay, considering the interests of unemployed youth.

APPSC members, Secretary H Arun Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia and the Raj Bhavan officials were present on the occasion.

