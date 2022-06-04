STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government announces new pay scale for RTC employees

The basic pay as on July 1, 2018 in APSRTC RPS -2017 will be multiplied by a fitment factor of 1.031 to calculate the revised basic pay applicable to the post in the State Government RPS-22.

Published: 04th June 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued orders announcing the new pay scale of the APSRTC employees. As per the orders, there will be 32 grades and 83 stages.

For APSRTC employees ,who are in service before July 1, 2018, a factor of 3.1 per cent is added to their basic pay as on July 1, 2018 in the APSRTC RPS-2017.  The new basic pay will be used for fixing salary under the State Government Revised Pay Scales-2022. 

Alternatively, the basic pay as on July 1, 2018 in APSRTC RPS -2017 will be multiplied by a fitment factor of 1.031 to calculate the revised basic pay applicable to the post in the State Government RPS-22.

If the figure so arrived doesn’t match with the existing stages in RPS-22, pay shall be fixed at the stage next above the figure arrived. If any employee’s pay, when fixed as above, falls short of the minimum salary in the relevant revised pay scale, it shall be fixed at the minimum pay of the scale. 

If the amount so fixed exceeds the maximum of the appropriate revised scale, the difference shall be treated as personal pay and should be absorbed in future pay increases including due to sanction of stagnation increments (maximum five), if any. 

In respect of APSRTC employees, who  joined services between July 1, 2018 and January 1, 2020, firstly, the pay as on the date of joining shall be fixed notionally in the applicable pay scale of RPS-22. To this notional pay annual increment, if any, fall due up to January 1, 2022, may be added to calculate the pay as on January 1, 2022.

As there is no grade pay for the state government employees, there will be no grade for the APSRTC transport employees also. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance, and City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) with effect from January 1, 2020 will be on par with the State government employees.  

Comments

