Classes to begin at RGUKT-Andhra Pradesh from June 6

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has made it clear that classes will begin as per schedule from June 6.

The RGUKT has been receiving a number of representations from both parents and students requesting postponing the reopening of the campuses for the last few days. However, the university authorities stated that they were already behind the schedule to start the new academic year.

However, in case if few of the students are unable to report to the campuses due to summer heat, the university will organise online classes for them only for one week from June 6. The students are required to register to the respective campus deans by June 5.