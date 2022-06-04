Heatwave may continue for two more days in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no respite from the sweltering summer heat in the State even as the onset of the Monsoon is expected at any time.

Heatwave conditions continued in the State and on Friday as many as 13 mandals reported severe heatwave and 93 mandals heatwave conditions. The highest daytime temperature of 45.85 Celsius was reported between 8:30 am to 9 pm on Friday. Over a hundred places in the State reported more than 400 Celsius on Friday.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am Friday, Kondaigudem of Kunavaram mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district reported the highest daytime temperature of 45.50Celsius. As many as 154 places reported daytime temperatures over 40 degree Celsius during the period.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), four mandals in Kakinada, three in NTR, two each in East Godavari and Praksam and one each in Eluru and Visakhapantam reported severe heatwave conditions.

As many as 14 mandals in Palnadu, 12 mandals in Eluru, 10 mandals in Konaseema, nine each in East Godavari and Kakinada, seven in NTR, six in Prakasam, five in Krishna, four each in Alluri Seetharama Raju and Tirupati, three each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam, two in YSR and one each in Anakapalle, Kurnool, Nandyal, Parvathipuram, and Srikakulam districts reported heatwave condition.

As per the Discomfort Index, 433 mandals faced hot conditions (feeling of temperatures above 450Celsius). APSDMA director BR Ambedkar warned of hot days in the State for another two days with temperatures above 450 Celsius.

Godavari and Krishna deltas are predicted to have heatwave conditions. Severe heatwave conditions may prevail in seven mandals and heatwave conditions in 186 of the total 670 mandals across the State on Saturday.

He advised people to stay indoors during the daytime as much as possible, away from the direct exposure to the Sun. To ensure they are hydrated, people are advised to consume ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), lassi, lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water. Care should be taken in the case of elderly, pregnant women and new mothers.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) daily report warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning in one or two places in Coastal districts and at isolated places in the Rayalaseema region.Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at one or two places in all regions of the State on Saturday, the IMD said.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, rainfall occurred at few places over Rayalaseema, while dry weather prevailed over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The highest rainfall of six cm was reported in Alur of Kurnool and 5 cm in Holagunda of the same district.