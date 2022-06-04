STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRCTC-model online cinema ticket booking to come up in Andhra Pradesh; rules revised

The nodal agency will be entitled to engage the services of the service provider to operate the portal, gateway and the platform. 

Published: 04th June 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued a notification incorporating a new chapter - Online Ticket Booking System in the State - in the Andhra Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1970.

Under the new chapter, Rule-17(A), the nodal agency, means the Andhra Pradesh State Film Television and Company, is authorised to procure, design, develop, integrate and maintain online ticketing services of theatres and movie-goers in the state under Section 5A of the Act. 

It will procure, design, develop and undertake all the allied activities to maintain a platform through the internet or emerging technologies throughout the State to enable online ticketing solutions for the cinema theatres and movie-goers.

The nodal agency will be entitled to engage the services of the service provider to operate the portal, gateway and the platform. 

The nodal agency, through its service provider, will undertake the sale of cinema tickets directly to the cine-goers through its platform on collection of a service charge not exceeding two percent of the rate of admission into cinema theatres. 

The cinema theatres who are already engaged in the business of providing cinema tickets through their respective online platforms have to continue such business only through the gateway created and operated by the nodal agency at a service charge not exceeding two percent of the tickets.

Andhra Pradesh State Television and Company is also authorised to enter into agreements with all the movie theatres in the State to be connected to the portal created for the purpose. 

