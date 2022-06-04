Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan sees Amalapuram arson as ruling party's diversion tactic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that stern action should be taken against those who participated in Amalapuram riots on May 24 even if they belong to his party.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, he said it was shocking that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy have not yet visited Konaseema even though the minister's house was set on fire.

Seeing a political conspiracy behind the riots, he alleged the hand of the ruling party in it. The riots were instigated by YSRC for political mileage. "Lack of response from police and fire service personnel till the house of the minister was gutted was a clear indiction of the role of YSRC," he reasoned.

The Jana Sena chief claimed that Amalapuram incident was tactic to divert the attention of people from YSRC MLC Ananta Babu's involvement in the murder of his former car driver. The Polavaram project would remain incompleted as long as YSRC was in power. "The Jagan government is diverting all funds form the Centre, including those meant for Polavaram, to other purposes," he said.

Pawan Kalyan said by setting up corporations, the government was not doing any favour to BCs. He pooh-poohed the CM’s visit to Davos, which he said had not brought anything for the State. "All those MoUs could have been signed here itself," the Jana Sena chief said.