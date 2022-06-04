STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan sees Amalapuram arson as ruling party's diversion tactic

Seeing a political conspiracy behind the riots, he alleged the hand of the ruling party in it and that the riots were instigated by YSRC for political mileage.

Published: 04th June 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that stern action should be taken against those who participated in Amalapuram riots on May 24 even if they belong to his party.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, he said it was shocking that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy have not yet visited Konaseema even though the minister's house was set on fire. 

Seeing a political conspiracy behind the riots, he alleged the hand of the ruling party in it. The riots were instigated by YSRC for political mileage. "Lack of response from police and fire service personnel till the house of the minister was gutted was a clear indiction of the role of YSRC," he reasoned.

The Jana Sena chief claimed that Amalapuram incident was tactic to divert the attention of people from YSRC MLC Ananta Babu's involvement in the murder of his former car driver. The Polavaram project would remain incompleted as long as YSRC was in power. "The Jagan government is diverting all funds form the Centre, including those meant for Polavaram, to other purposes," he said. 

Pawan Kalyan said by setting up corporations, the government was not doing any favour to BCs. He pooh-poohed the CM’s visit to Davos, which he said had not brought anything for the State. "All those MoUs could have been signed here itself," the Jana Sena chief said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan Amalapuram riots
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp