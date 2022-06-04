STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

New tender rule exposed government inability to pay bills: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said that the image of the government suffered a damage when it asked contractors not to bring pressure for clearance of bills in tenders related to Krishna delta repairs. 

Published: 04th June 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of driving Andhra Pradesh backwards by 30 years with his regressive policies, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that Jagan had destroyed all systems and damaged the Andhra Pradesh brand image beyond repair in just three years. 

"It is shameful to invite tenders for development works with the terms and conditions that the contractors should not approach court seeking bill payments," he said.

In a statement, the TDP chief said the condition in tender documents would prevent the contractors to seek legal relief if there was an undue delay in payment of bills after executing the works. "The condition is enough to say how helpless and inefficient the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been all these years," he remarked.

Naidu said that the image of the government suffered a damage when it asked contractors not to bring pressure for clearance of bills in tenders related to Krishna delta repairs. 

The pathetic condition of the YSRC government was further exposed when it laid down such meaningless conditions in a just Rs 13 crore tender. No other State government would have faced this kind of situation in the country till now.

How could the government deny the right to contractors to approach court when they did not to receive timely payments? he questioned. The TDP chief charged the YSRC regime with pushing the whole State into such a pitiable situation. Over Rs 1.50 lakh crore bills are still pending.

"The adamant government has failed to realise what sort of negative impact this huge pendency would have on contractors. Thousands of employees are losing jobs in construction, trade and services sectors due to non-payment of bills by the government," he pointed out.

He wondered how the government could complete multi-crore irrigation projects when it could not make timely payments for just Rs 13 crore work tenders. "Would this government ever be able to construct airports, steel plants and three capitals?" the Opposition Leader questioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu TDP
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp