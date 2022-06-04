New tender rule exposed government inability to pay bills: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of driving Andhra Pradesh backwards by 30 years with his regressive policies, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that Jagan had destroyed all systems and damaged the Andhra Pradesh brand image beyond repair in just three years.

"It is shameful to invite tenders for development works with the terms and conditions that the contractors should not approach court seeking bill payments," he said.

In a statement, the TDP chief said the condition in tender documents would prevent the contractors to seek legal relief if there was an undue delay in payment of bills after executing the works. "The condition is enough to say how helpless and inefficient the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been all these years," he remarked.

Naidu said that the image of the government suffered a damage when it asked contractors not to bring pressure for clearance of bills in tenders related to Krishna delta repairs.

The pathetic condition of the YSRC government was further exposed when it laid down such meaningless conditions in a just Rs 13 crore tender. No other State government would have faced this kind of situation in the country till now.

How could the government deny the right to contractors to approach court when they did not to receive timely payments? he questioned. The TDP chief charged the YSRC regime with pushing the whole State into such a pitiable situation. Over Rs 1.50 lakh crore bills are still pending.

"The adamant government has failed to realise what sort of negative impact this huge pendency would have on contractors. Thousands of employees are losing jobs in construction, trade and services sectors due to non-payment of bills by the government," he pointed out.

He wondered how the government could complete multi-crore irrigation projects when it could not make timely payments for just Rs 13 crore work tenders. "Would this government ever be able to construct airports, steel plants and three capitals?" the Opposition Leader questioned.