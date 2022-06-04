TDP leaders detained

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Guntur after police detained TDP workers when they tried to stage protests at the CID office here on Friday. The CID had served a notice on TDP worker Venkatesh for posting alleged degrading posts against the State government and asked him to appear before the agency. Condemning this, several TDP leaders tried to enter the CID office premises. The police detained the protesters and shifted them to a police station. Earlier, TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu was house arrested. The TDP leaders alleged that the government felt threatened by the success of Mahanadu and was trying such cheap tricks to intimidate TDP members, they said.