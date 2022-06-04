YSRC government inherited all troubles from TDP: Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on the three-year rule of YSR Congress and said troubles being faced by the State were inheritance from the previous regime, which left thousands of crores of debts uncleared.

Speaking to the media at the party central office on Friday, he said the YSRC government had inherited a bankrupt exchequer with over-borrowings and pending arrears left by Naidu. He said that Naidu left outstanding dues of Rs 40,000 crore towards bills for works and Rs 20,000 crore to the power sector.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had cleared all the dues. "The previous TDP regime had shown the worst performance on the financial front and opined that the opposition has no moral right to speak on State's borrowings," he said.

Speaking on Chief Minister's Delhi visit, he accused TDP leaders of intentionally trying to mislead the public with a false propaganda, when Jagan called on the Prime Minister and several Union Ministers and discussed important issues, including Polavaram project.

He flayed Naidu for alleging that reverse tendering was the reason for damage of the diaphragm wall and stated that the project was poorly handled during TDP regime. The diaphragm wall was built before completion of the cofferdam, which resulted in damage due to floods. He questioned why Naidu couldn’t complete the project before 2018 as promised.

Ambati said there was no one better than Naidu in telling lies and recalled how farmers and self-help group women were betrayed by his false promises. Though the diaphragm wall was damaged due to the mistake of the previous regime, the opposition was criticising the YSRC government for covering up its lapse, he alleged.