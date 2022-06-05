STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority extends deadline for e-auction of plots

The APCRDA has registered the plots with the Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority for easy transactions.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:28 AM

Amaravati master plan, Representational Image

Amaravati master plan. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has extended the deadline for purchasing plots through e-auction in Amaravati Township (LOT 1-28 plots and LOT 2- 25 plots) under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Township till June 7.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav said the deadline has been extended for one more day for the convenience of those interested in purchasing the plots in Amaravati Township. 

The APCRDA has registered the plots with the Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority for easy transactions. The details are available on the Government Purchase Portal (www.konugolu.ap.gov.in) and AP CRDA portal (www.crda.ap.gov.in). Lot - 1 has 22 plots (200 sq yard) six 1,000 sq yards plots and lot - 2 has seventeen 200 sq yards plots and fifty three 1,000 sq yards plots. 

Those who are interested in buying the plots should pay Rs 1,180 online and apply at https://konugolu.ap.gov.in from June 1 (12 pm) - June 6 (till 2 pm). The  auction will be held on June 7 between 2 pm - 7 pm, the CRDA Commissioner said.

The government approved price is Rs 17,800 per sq.yard. For technical queries, contact 08645-246370/71/72/73/74 and for administrative queries:0866-2527124. Loan facility is also available. 

