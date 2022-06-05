Andhra Pradesh gas leak: 'Industrial safety highly pathetic in SEZ', says Human Rights Forum

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has said Friday's toxic gas leak in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchyutapuram once again shows up the pathetic industrial safety culture in and around Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. "Clearly, authorities concerned have failed to ensure safe workplaces for employees and those residing around industrial establishments," the HRF alleged.

"What is of extreme disquiet is that even 24 hours after the incident, there is still no official clarification by the authorities concerned about exactly where and how the leakage occurred. Even the identity and nature of the toxic leakage remains unclear. There is a strong suspicion that the truth about Friday's leakage is being sought to be obfuscated and suppressed," HRF Visakhapatnam district president M Sarat and HRF AP and TS Coordination Committee member VS Krishna said, in a statement on Saturday.

They averred that the medical and health facilities in the SEZ and various industrial units are deplorably inadequate. "Friday's leak resulted in about 200 women employees at the Brandix Apparel plant rushing out in panic after being exposed to noxious fumes. Many of them, including several women who were pregnant, experienced nausea and struggled for breath and had to wait hours before being provided medical treatment. They were treated at several clinics in Atchyutapuram, which were clearly not equipped either in terms of requisite equipment or medical personnel to handle such an eventuality of toxic exposure. They were then rushed to hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam where the situation was only marginally better. In fact, medical facilities for over 60,000 workers in industrial units in the area are grossly inadequate," they said.

The HRF has time and again pointed out the precarious occupational safety and working conditions in industrial units and the need to put in place effective and concrete corrective measures.

"It is a little over two years since lethal styrene vapours leaked out of LG Polymers in the city with horrific and fatal consequences, yet precious little seems to have been done to ensure better safety in industrial establishments," they said

Theyd recalled that the High-Power Expert Committee appointed by the State government following the LG Polymers leak had made important recommendations, including the need for a comprehensive industrial safety audit of all hazardous industries in and around Vizag. "Till date, no such audit appears to have been undertaken," the HRF leaders said.

Stating that these kind of mishaps are result of criminal negligence by promoters and serious lapses by regulatory and industrial safety bodies like the AP Pollution Control Board and the Factories Inspectorate, the HRF said the regulatory bodies often try to underplay, minimise and even normalise the criminality.

"They do not comply with inspection schedules and fail to carry out periodic and surprise inspections so as to detect lapses in safety and non-adherence to norms by industries," the HRF said. Primarily, these bodies lack necessary competence to identify safety issues and enforce and process safety management.

Like in the present case, they lack the ability to investigate an accident and identify the source and causes of the leak. Their laxity in enforcement has emboldened the company responsible for the gas leak to the criminal offence of avoiding declaration of leakage and alerting workers and people about it.

"Compensation is handed out in some cases but very rarely has criminal liability been fixed and cases followed up," the HRF leaders said and added that this deterioration must be halted before more lives are endangered and a calamity envelops the region once again.

