Andhra Pradesh health minister warns of action against erring hospital staff, doctors

Published: 05th June 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Family welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajani has criticised a few insincere employees in government hospitals. Reviewing the development works in the combined Guntur district on Saturday, the Health Minister warned of taking stringent action against corrupt officials and doctors.

She directed the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) superintendent and principal to take efforts for the development of the hospital. The minister pulled up the doctors who were not following the instructions of  the Hospital Superintendent. 

The minister suggested that the officials take steps for conducting at least 10 deliveries in each Primary Health Centre (PHC) in a month. "After 12 years, the pending promotions in the Medical and Health department were cleared with the initiation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," the minister pointed out.

The government has been spending Rs 13,000 crore a year on the Medical and health department and Rs 16,000 crore on Nadu-Nedu to develop hospitals. 

A review meeting will be held soon with all the MLAs in the three new districts to chart plans for the development of government hospitals. Special Chief Secretary (Health) MT Krishnababu,  Commissioner (Health) & Mission Director National health Mission  J Nivas, APHSSP Project Director, Commissioner APVVP, Commissioner Ayush Dr. V Vinod Kumar, Guntur, Bapatla , Palnadu Collectors M Venugopla Reddy, P Vijaya and Siva Sankar Lotheti, respectively, were present. All the medical and Health department officials from three districts were present.

