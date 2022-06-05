STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP nominee, seven others file papers for Atmakur bypoll in Andhra Pradesh

Speaking to the media at Atmakur, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the party fielded a BC candidate in the bypoll.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 06:17 AM

voting, vote, elections

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

NELLORE: BJP candidate Bharat Kumar Yadav and nominees of seven other parties filed their nominations for Atmakur by-election on Saturday. They handed over their nomination papers to Returning officer MN Harendhira Prasad.

BJP activists held a rally in Atmakur before filing the nomination. The other candidates who entered the bypoll fray include Tumati Sasidhar Reddy, Borra Subba Reddy, Udayagiri Ravi, Independents, Nanda Obulesu of Bahujan Samaj Party, Bandaru Ravi of Hamara Rashtriya Dal, SK Moinuddin of Indian Muslim League, and Kolli Madhava Naidu of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

Speaking to the media at Atmakur, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the party fielded a BC candidate in the bypoll. "The BJP doesn't encourage family politics. Hence, it has entered the bypoll fray," he said. 

Somu asked the YSRC leadership why it failed to field a non-Reddy candidate in the by-election when it is committed to social justice. 

