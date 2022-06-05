Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu blames YSRC MLA for TDP activist's murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu held Macherla YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy responsible for the murder of BC activist Kancherla Jallaiah in Palnadu district.

Condemning the arrest of TDP former ministers and MLAs while they were going to participate in the last rites of slain party activist, Naidu alleged that the YSRC government resorted to cheap tactics to cover up the ‘involvement’ of Pinnelli in the murder.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he termed it ‘inhuman’ as the police did not even hand over the body of Jallaiah to his family members to perform the last rites in his native village Jangameswarapadu in Durgi mandal.

There was no information to Jallaiah’s family where his body was shifted, the TDP chief said. Naidu decried that YSRC goons murdered five TDP activists and attacked hundreds in the past three years. Four of the five slain activists belonged to Yadava caste.

MLA Pinnelli was behind these murders, he charged.He demanded that the government set up a special court to investigate Macherla murders and death sentence be awarded to all those involved in the brutal killings.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP over police 'excesses'

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged the Director General of Police to take stringent action against the police for 'snatching away' the body of slain TDP activist Kancharla Jallaiah in Palnadu district.

In a letter to the DGP, Naidu said the police had forcibly taken Jallaiah's family members and relatives in buses away from their native village. The TDP chief marked copies of his letter to the Palnadu District Collector and the SP as well.