Jana Sena's alliance possible if TDP steps back a bit: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, in a candid remark, said he has not ruled out the possibility of contesting the elections with the TDP and BJP in 2024, provided the yellow party takes a step back.

Addressing the party functionaries after an extensive meeting on Saturday at the party office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan said, "The party has three options. It can either continue the alliance with BJP to contest elections or together with BJP and TDP. The third possibility is that JSP contests on its own without any alliance."

Pointing out that he took a step back in 2014 and 2019 elections in the larger interest of public, Pawan Kalyan said that Jana Sena is not ready to step back in 2024.

Citing a verse from the Bible, he remarked that those who step down a little would move forward and advised TDP to compromise a little. He stressed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should have clarity on what he wants to do. "All I want to say is, I want people to win the elections this time," he noted.

On a side note, he urged his party functionaries to not take his opinion on poll alliances seriously and get into conflicts. In his nearly 90-minute speech, the JSP chief criticised the ruling YSRC and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He blamed the YSRC for the riots that erupted in Amalapuram last week .