Kondareddy Fort in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool to get facelift worth Rs 2.4 crore

KURNOOL: The long-pending project of beautification and modernisation of the Kondareddy Fort has finally materialised. On Saturday, Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman (Transport, Tourism and Culture) and Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh laid the foundation for the beautification works worth Rs 2.4 crore.

Out of the total amount, Rs 1.40 crore will be provided by the government while the remaining will be borne by the MP. A compound wall and cement chairs will also come up as part of the beautification project, the MP said.

"The Centre as part of its effort to preserve and propagate culture and heritage, is supporting the initiative," he said and asked shop owners around the fort to support its development. Later, Venkatesh also announced his donation to construct a fountain at Rajvihar Circle.