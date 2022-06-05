Many places sizzle at 42.3 degree Celsius in Andhra Pradesh, 285 mandals face hot conditions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heatwave conditions prevailed across the State on Saturday. Gurajala in Palnadu district reported the highest daytime temperature of 44.65 degrees Celsius. From 8:30 am to 5 pm, more than 100 places reported more than 42.37 degrees Celsius.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), 47 mandals in the State reported heatwave while one mandal in Kakinada district reported severe heatwave on Saturday. Kamavarapukota in Eluru district reported 45.9 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday. As many as 175 places reported above 400 Celsius during the period.

As many as 11 mandals in Palnadu, six mandals in Eluru, five in East Godavari, four each in Bapatla and YSR Kadapa, three mandals each in Eluru and Guntur, two mandals each in Chittoor, Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam, one mandal each in Kakinada, Konaseema and Parvathipuram Manyam districts reported heatwave condition. The Discomfort Index showed 285 mandals facing hot conditions (feeling of temperatures being above 45 degrees Celsius).

India Meteorological Department (IMD) daily reports warn of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning in one or two places in Coastal districts and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in coastal and Rayalaseema districts. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at one or two places in all regions of the State.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal AP while dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema. The highest rainfall of four centimetres was reported in Bondapalli and Vizianagaram.